Naomi Watts to star in Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts has signed on to play the lead in a Game of Thrones prequel series.

Watts will play “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret in the drama pilot,” according to HBO.

The network ordered the pilot, which is written by George RR Martin and Jane Goldman, back in June. HBO previously released an official description of the show’s storyline and, like the original series, it’s a tale spread across multiple locations and clans. Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

Related: Johnnie Walker and Game of Thrones team up to create White Walker whiskey

The project is expected to begin filming in early 2019. While there’s no official title as yet, Martin has suggested The Long Night.

The series is actively casting for numerous roles and also seeking a director. The sequel has also cast Josh Whitehouse has in a key role in the ensemble cast of prequel pilot. Whitehouse’s addition makes him the second actor cast on the project, following the announcement that Naomi Watts will have a leading role.