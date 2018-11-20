Move over Barbie, Taimur Ali Khan is the new doll in town

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, who will turn two in December this year, has already become the talk of the town.

Karan Johar revealed on his show recently that Taimur’s pictures have the highest worth among the paparazzi. However, his craze has now reached a new ‘creepy’ high.

Earlier today, filmmaker Ashvini Yardi took to her Twitter handle and shared a photo of a toy doll dressed just like Taimur in a white kurta, navy blue Nehru jacket, and blue pants.

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala… pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

Despite the fact that Saif Ali Khan always been okay with photographers following and clicking Taimur everywhere, he remarked that “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!” the actor told Hindustan Times. “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return.”

Taimur will be celebrating his second birthday on December 20.