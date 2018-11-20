Move over Barbie, Taimur Ali Khan is the new doll in town

November 20, 2018

 

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, who will turn two in December this year, has already become the talk of the town. 

Karan Johar revealed on his show recently that Taimur’s pictures have the highest worth among the paparazzi. However, his craze has now reached a new ‘creepy’ high.

Earlier today, filmmaker Ashvini Yardi took to her Twitter handle and shared a photo of a toy doll dressed just like Taimur in a white kurta, navy blue Nehru jacket, and blue pants.

Despite the fact that Saif Ali Khan always been okay with photographers following and clicking Taimur everywhere, he remarked that “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!” the actor told Hindustan Times.  “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return.”

Taimur will be celebrating his second birthday on December 20.

 
 
 

See Also

Kapoor cousins Kareena and Ranbir win big at Vogue awards

October 28, 2018 8:27 pm

Netflix gives Sacred Games season 2 the green light after ‘independent investigation’

October 24, 2018 8:58 am

Saif Ali Khan still angry for being harassed 25 years ago

October 16, 2018 11:29 am

‘Sacred Games’ to make a return as Netflix confirms second season

September 21, 2018 1:45 pm

Some of the largest age gaps between Bollywood siblings

September 14, 2018 11:17 am

Kareena says it will be an honour to share screen space with ‘phenomenal’ Ranveer

August 27, 2018 5:57 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.