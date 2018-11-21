Misha Kapoor gets Kathak lessons from grandmother Neelima Azeem

November 21, 2018

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s daughter Misha is all set to take Kathak lessons from her grandmother, actress Neelima Azeem.

Mira shared an adorable picture of Misha donning a traditional eastern outfit with a bindi on her forehead. She captioned the picture “Another day of Kathak with dadi.”

It seems like Misha is fond of dancing and who could be a better teacher than her own grandmother who is a skilled Kathak dancer. The toddler is excited for another day to learn Kathak.

Photo: Instagram/Mira Kapoor

In 2017, Mira posted a picture where Neelima was dancing and Misha was staring at her, mesmerized by her talent.

Related: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcome a baby boy

Her dad is an amazing dancer and looks like it runs in the blood. Shahid is currently busy shooting for the film Kabir Singh.

Misha is a star kid as is snapped by the media whenever she makes a public appearance. She is the couple’s first child and is only two year old.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They were blessed with a baby boy Zain Kapoor in September this year.

 
 
 

