Mira Rajput Kapoor shares first glimpse of son Zain Kapoor

November 10, 2018

Photo: AFP

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput officially introduced Zain to her fans and followers on Instagram, with an adorable photo of the baby boy.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy in September 2018 and their fans have been waiting to see his first glimpse. Gearing up with the festivities of Diwali Mira finally introduced Zain Kapoor to the world.

Related: Wasim Akram shares an adorable picture of daughter Aiyla

She captioned the picture: “Hello World” to her Instagram post. The little boy could be seen looking intently at the camera as someone is holding him in her/his hand.

Zain is the power couple’s second child. They already have a daughter.

Last month, Shahid announced that he and Mira felt “complete” after the new addition to their family. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote on Twitter.

 
 
 

