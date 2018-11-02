Malala Yousufzai to receive Harvard leadership award on Dec 6

Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai will be honoured with the 2018 Gleitsman Award from the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School on December 6.

She is being awarded for her global movement to provide girls 12 years of free, high-quality and safe education.

“Malala speaks powerfully to the strength and perseverance of women and girls who are oppressed,” David Gergen, professor of public service at Harvard Kennedy School and director of the Center for Public Leadership, said.

“Her remarkable story has inspired girls — and boys as well — to follow in her footsteps and has activated a generation of practitioners and legislators who are fighting for equality in their own communities,” he said.

The Gleitsman Award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

Yousufzai is currently studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University. In 2012, she was shot in the head in Swat for being a vocal supporter of girls’ education. She now lives in the UK and is an advocate for girls’ education and global peace.