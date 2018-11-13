Malala Yousafzai has a ball at Oxford’s Diwali Ball

November 13, 2018

Photo: Malala Yousafzai\ Instagram

Guess who is making the most of her university life at Oxford? Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai shared festive pictures of her having a ball celebrating Diwali with her friends on her Instagram page recently.

Malala chose to don traditional attire to celebrate Diwali. She carried off pink and white sharara and flaunted it effortlessly. She completed her look with jhumkas and bangles.

Related: Pakistani celebrities come out in style for Deepak Perwani’s Diwali party in Karachi

Malala is currently studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.

She recently penned down her thoughts on her experience at Oxford for Vogue and spoke about how she has been managing her time between studies, co-curricular activities and managing the Malala Fund.

 
 
 

See Also

‘Proud daughter’ Malala congratulates father on the release of his autobiography

November 9, 2018 5:44 pm

Malala Yousafzai strikes a pose with Riz Ahmed

October 30, 2018 10:56 am

Malala speaks about why lack of girls’ education is a global problem

October 27, 2018 12:05 pm

A Swat school where war orphans unlearn hatred

October 13, 2018 7:14 pm

Ask and you shall receive: Shah Rukh Khan accepts Malala’s invitation to visit Oxford University

October 8, 2018 1:20 pm

Nobel laureate Malala prays for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity

August 14, 2018 10:12 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.