Malala Yousafzai has a ball at Oxford’s Diwali Ball

Guess who is making the most of her university life at Oxford? Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai shared festive pictures of her having a ball celebrating Diwali with her friends on her Instagram page recently.

Malala chose to don traditional attire to celebrate Diwali. She carried off pink and white sharara and flaunted it effortlessly. She completed her look with jhumkas and bangles.

Malala is currently studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.

She recently penned down her thoughts on her experience at Oxford for Vogue and spoke about how she has been managing her time between studies, co-curricular activities and managing the Malala Fund.