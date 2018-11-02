Mahira Khan visits Google, Facebook headquarters

November 2, 2018

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira Khan visited Facebook and Google headquarters in California on behalf of Shaukat Khanum hospital.

The starlet is using her stardom to raise awareness about different social issues. She is currently in the US to attend fundraisers. After completing her schedule, she visited the social media giants and posted about it on Instagram.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

“Thank you, Facebook for having us. On behalf of Shaukat Khanum, we visited the campus and had a great talk there,” Mahira wrote after visiting Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. “Through Facebook, we have been raising awareness for years now and hopefully will continue to do so.”

Khan shared her experience and said she was geeking out at the Google HQ located in Mountain View, California.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

“I am not a tech geek but man I was geeking out at Google headquarters! Can’t wait to go back, had a greeaaaat time. We at Shaukat Khanum are grateful for the support. P.S Its true’ Google does know everything,” she wrote.

The actress recently visited Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan after being named the ambassador for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

 
 
 

