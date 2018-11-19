Learn how to make pizza with Mawra Hocane

Hocane, who usually goes the extra mile to give it her best on-screen, treated her three million Instagram followers to a mini cooking show.The actress took to her social media to share videos of her trying her hand at making pizza.Her culinary skills have been documented step-by-step and were shared on her Instagram stories. The videos have left everyone gushing over the actress and the yummy recipe.In the videos, Hocane is wearing rather nontraditional cooking attire -- velour PJs and a single glove.Earlier, the actress shared another recipe on her Instagram story and cooked chapli kababs for her family. She was also wearing PJs in that story, so maybe the secret to her cooking is being comfy.At the end of her Instagram story the actor asked her fans what to cook next and her fans have spoken -- we will be soon learning how to cook biryani.