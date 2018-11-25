Kit Harington denies cheating on wife with Russian model

November 25, 2018

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has denied having an affair with a Russian model during his engagement to Rose Leslie.

The statement comes after Russian model Olga Vlaslova said that she had an affair with Kit Harington, according to ET Canada.

“The allegations in this story are completely false,” a rep for the actor tells PEOPLE. “He’s never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

On June 24, two actors, who played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in fantasy TV saga Game of Thrones, got married in northeastern Scotland. Their co-stars Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, attended the ceremony.

The couple, who met on set in 2012, announced the engagement in the Times newspaper last September, and the wedding date was submitted to the local registry office last month.

 
 
 

