Katrina is not from this planet, says Aamir Khan

November 8, 2018

Picture courtesy: Indian Express

Aamir Khan has become a big fan of Katrina Kaif after he saw her dancing on the set of Thugs of Hindostan.

In the movie, Aamir and Katrina have a dance number together called Suraiyya.

“She is an alien,” Khan said about Katrina. “She is not from this planet.” The Dangal star said he couldn’t understand that how could she dance so well?

Aamir told the Indian Express: “For Suraiyya, Prabhudheva was doing the choreography. When I saw the steps on the first day, I thought she won’t be able to match up with the moves. It was so difficult but she somehow manages to do everything. She is very hardworking. She cracks every move.”

Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan is all set to hit the cinemas on Thursday. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh

 
 
 

