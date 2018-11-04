Karachi’s clock towers are stuck in time

November 4, 2018




All nine clock towers in Karachi tell its history, but very few tell the time.

The 200-year-old Merewether Tower at the intersection of II Chundrigar is one of them. The clock hands move inside the seven-feet large clock on the 102-feet tall tower. It was constructed in 1892 for just Rs37,137.

The 80-year-old KMC building clock has its mechanism machinery on four floors. The 10-foot tall clock can be viewed from all four sides.

The Poona Bhai clock tower in Ranchor Lines stands tall but its clock hands are permanently rusted.  The 114-year-old Jaffer Fudood clock tower is another structure that needs attention. It serves as the Memon hospital. The two-century-old Empress Market tower is 140 feet tall and its clock doesn’t work either.

The Lea Market tower in Lyari, Eduljee Dinshaw dispensary in Saddar, Trinity Church and clock towers in Keamari have all stopped telling time but continue to be a source of architectural wonder.
 
 
 

See Also

Sindh govt lifts ban on pillion riding in Karachi

November 3, 2018 8:36 pm

Despite stumbling blocks, Fakhre Alam becomes first Pakistani to fly the world solo

November 3, 2018 4:15 pm

Eight killed, 19 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

November 3, 2018 12:36 pm

Fresh round of negotiations underway as protests spread over Aasia Bibi acquittal

November 2, 2018 6:53 pm

Aasia Bibi verdict: What roads to take as protests continue across Pakistan

November 2, 2018 6:30 pm

Video from Karachi’s bridge not from today

November 2, 2018 3:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Swat Swag

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.