Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make their marriage Instagram official

If you haven’t heard the good news yet, then let us be the ones to tell you that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally married! The month-long saga of speculation over the marriage is now over.

Hours after Bieber made his marriage to Baldwin Instagram official on his account by calling her his “awesome wife,” Baldwin also made her marital status official on her own account by changing her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber.

She remains Hailey Baldwin on Twitter for now, though that may be because the username Hailey Bieber is in use by someone else. She also remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Facebook.

In September, Baldwin, 21, said the couple wasn’t married yet, despite numerous media reports that they tied the knot at a New York courthouse.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” the model said in a now-deleted tweet.

After just a few months of dating and a quickie engagement, it seems these two tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, which many fans thought was an outing that the pair took to register for a marriage licence.