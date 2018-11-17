Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make their marriage Instagram official

November 17, 2018

Photo: Justine Bieber\ Instagram

If you haven’t heard the good news yet, then let us be the ones to tell you that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally married! The month-long saga of speculation over the marriage is now over.

Hours after Bieber made his marriage to Baldwin Instagram official on his account by calling her his “awesome wife,” Baldwin also made her marital status official on her own account by changing her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber.

She remains Hailey Baldwin on Twitter for now, though that may be because the username Hailey Bieber is in use by someone else. She also remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Facebook.

In September, Baldwin, 21, said the couple wasn’t married yet, despite numerous media reports that they tied the knot at a New York courthouse.

Related:  Ranveer and Deepika finally share wedding pictures

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” the model said in a now-deleted tweet.

After just a few months of dating and a quickie engagement, it seems these two tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, which many fans thought was an outing that the pair took to register for a marriage licence.

 
 
 

See Also

Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin: reports

July 9, 2018 11:19 am

Record high temperatures for February in New York

February 22, 2018 3:06 am

Why some of music’s top stars are blacklisted by China

December 13, 2017 11:30 am

‘Terror’ bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

December 12, 2017 2:56 am

Bieber says he’s ‘never going to be perfect’ after tour cancellation

August 6, 2017 4:41 pm

‘Not appropriate’ for Justin Bieber to tour China because of ‘bad behavior’

July 21, 2017 4:57 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.