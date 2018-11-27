Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach India to attend Nick and Priyanka’s wedding

People are still not over Deepika and Ranveer’s dreamy wedding and the countdown for another one has started already. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur on December 2.

The preparations for the wedding are going on in full swing. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner have also arrived in Mumbai.

The couple is right on time to take part in the wedding celebrations, which will kick off from November 29 in Jodhpur.

Priyanka and Nick are expected to keep the wedding a private affair. It is reported that the Bollywood actor will travel to Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a helicopter to avoid media. They are expected to host two wedding receptions; one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.