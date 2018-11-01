It all started with a text: Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas approached her first

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is going to be the biggest cross-cultural event of the year. As the big day draws closer, Chopra revealed how it all began.

As surprising as it may seem, it all began from a text message sent by Jonas to Chopra.

“I actually didn’t make the first move, he did,” Chopra told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “He texted me. The first time was a text just saying ‘I think we should connect,’ and whatever and that’s how we started talking.”

Chopra said yes to Jonas’ proposal in July after two months of dating. They sparked rumours when they first attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Chopra and Jonas are still figuring out the details for their wedding but the Quantico actress has said she has chosen her wedding dress and is excited about her “whirlwind” relationship.

“This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it because it’s obviously been a whirlwind and I haven’t seen myself happier,” she said. “Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing, so yes I’m very excited.”