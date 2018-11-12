Isha Ambani’s pricey wedding invitation will make you wish you got one too

The invitation comprises of a huge pink box with Isha and Anand’s initials on it. Inside the box is a card fashioned like a book that carries the blessings of the family and a handwritten letter by the Isha and Anand. The card also has the details of the wedding functions.Inside the box is also another box that has four smaller boxes with gifts for the person receiving the invitation. When you open the box, it plays the Gayatri Mantra. The box also has a framed picture of Indian goddess Gayatri.Isha, the daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, and Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, founder of Piramal Realty, will be getting married in one of the most anticipated and lavish weddings of the year on December 12.The Ambani and Piramal families will host their families and friends in Udaipur the weekend before the wedding to for traditional rituals and festivities.Anand and Isha are long-time family friends. The two families have known each other for four decades.Netizens are in for treat as there will be some grand Indian weddings this year. Big names like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to tie the knot by the end of the year.