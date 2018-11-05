Irrfan Khan will celebrate Diwali in India

November 5, 2018

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood actor who has been undergoing cancer treatment in UK since March, will celebrate Diwali in India.

According to reports, Khan will be celebrating Diwali with his family at his Nashik farmhouse.

“Irrfan and his family are planning to celebrate Diwali at their Nashik farmhouse. It will be a 10-day trip after which he will return to the UK for his ongoing treatment,” a source close to the family told Mid-day.

The source said that “the doctors are hopeful that he can return to the industry by March but he will have to follow the guidelines that his oncologists give him”.

Once Irrfan Khan returns to India, he will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2. The film also reportedly stars Sara Ali Khan as his daughter.

 
 
 

See Also

Irrfan Khan did not seek Shah Rukh Khan’s help, says spokesperson

June 26, 2018 8:42 pm

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly helping Irrfan Khan after tumour diagnosis

June 25, 2018 11:24 pm

Sridevi, Irrfan Khan win top Bollywood awards

June 25, 2018 5:59 pm

Blackmail – It’s so black that it’s witty!

April 12, 2018 9:27 pm

Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour

March 16, 2018 7:04 pm

Saba Qamar gets nominated for Filmfare Awards!

January 18, 2018 1:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.