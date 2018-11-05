Irrfan Khan will celebrate Diwali in India

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood actor who has been undergoing cancer treatment in UK since March, will celebrate Diwali in India.

According to reports, Khan will be celebrating Diwali with his family at his Nashik farmhouse.

“Irrfan and his family are planning to celebrate Diwali at their Nashik farmhouse. It will be a 10-day trip after which he will return to the UK for his ongoing treatment,” a source close to the family told Mid-day.

The source said that “the doctors are hopeful that he can return to the industry by March but he will have to follow the guidelines that his oncologists give him”.

Once Irrfan Khan returns to India, he will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2. The film also reportedly stars Sara Ali Khan as his daughter.