Around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive in Lahore on November 21 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistani officials and Sikh leaders will receive the pilgrims at Wagah railway station.

The pilgrims will leave for Nankana Sahib on a special train and will perform their rituals there.

Pakistani religious and political leaders will also attend the birth anniversary in Nankana Sahib on November 23.

The pilgrims will go back to their country on November 30.