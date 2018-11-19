In pictures: Aiman Khan’s friends throw her a slumber party ahead of her wedding

Actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are all set to get married soon. But before she ties the knot, the bride-to-be’s friends threw her a bachelorette slumber party on Sunday.

Aiman wore silk PJs and donned a floral tiara and a bride-to-be sash.

She even posed for pictures with the cake and took to Instagram to share pictures with her friends.

Looks like Aiman had a lot of fun at the slumber party with her friends. Her smile says it all!

Aiman will be wearing Erum Khan Couture for her wedding while her fiancé will be seen in Nomi Ansari and HSY outfits.

Related: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married

The actress recently had a dholki in Lahore in October, which was colourful and fun. She danced her heart out at the event to different songs with her twin sister Minal.

A lot of celebrities are expected to attend Aineeb’s wedding. Aineeb is the couple name given to them by their fans.