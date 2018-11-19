In pictures: Aiman Khan’s friends throw her a slumber party ahead of her wedding

November 19, 2018

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are all set to get married soon. But before she ties the knot, the bride-to-be’s friends threw her a bachelorette slumber party on Sunday.

Aiman wore silk PJs and donned a floral tiara and a bride-to-be sash.

She even posed for pictures with the cake and took to Instagram to share pictures with her friends.

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Looks like Aiman had a lot of fun at the slumber party with her friends. Her smile says it all!

Aiman will be wearing Erum Khan Couture for her wedding while her fiancé will be seen in Nomi Ansari and HSY outfits.

Related: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married

The actress recently had a dholki in Lahore in October, which was colourful and fun. She danced her heart out at the event to different songs with her twin sister Minal.

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

A lot of celebrities are expected to attend Aineeb’s wedding. Aineeb is the couple name given to them by their fans.

 
 
 

See Also

Pictures: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return home

November 18, 2018 12:44 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married

November 14, 2018 8:50 pm

Sexist, racist jokes are not funny: Sonam Kapoor

November 14, 2018 11:15 am

Deepika and Ranveer want guests to donate to charity instead of giving them wedding gifts

November 13, 2018 1:28 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for their destination wedding in Italy

November 10, 2018 9:58 am

Is Imran Abbas going to act in another Bollywood film?

November 8, 2018 12:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.