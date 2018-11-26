Hritikh Roshan shares a heartfelt note for ex-wife Sussanne on social media

Hrithik Roshan may have parted ways with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, but the two continue to share a bond stronger than ever. Whether it’s Hrithik chilling with Sussanne’s family, or Sussanne standing by the Dhoom 2 star like a pillar of strength, the former lovebirds have always stood up for each other.

Hrithik recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post in which he talks about his relationship dynamics with his ex-wife.

He wrote: “Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself, It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home.”

Hrithik and Sussanne decided to call off their 14-year marriage in 2013. While their divorce was finalised about a year later, they continue to stand with each other in their hours of need even today and come together on occasions for their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan.