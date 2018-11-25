Hina Khan to act in a movie written by Rahat Kazmi?

Indian television star Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Reports suggest the movie, which has been directed by Hussain Khan, has been written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh. Rahat is also the producer of the movie, reported the Times of India.

The film is set in the 90s in Kashmir. Veteran Farida Jalal will play the role of Hina’s grandmother in the film.

She confirmed that she will be entering the Bollywood soon. “It’s a female-centric story. I also love the fact that it’s set in a time and place, where we are away from the hustle and bustle of city life, technology, daily rush, and competition. I am also thrilled about challenging myself in a brand new medium,” she said.

Hina is currently reprising the role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. Her fans have complained that she has been missing from the show, to which she responded that she will begin shooting for it from the second week of December.