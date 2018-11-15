Hasbro’s new Monopoly for Millennials game has people triggered

Hasbro’s new game Monopoly for Millennials pokes fun at the age group it is supposedly meant to entertain and has been getting a lot of flak on social media.

The game’s rules and cover art all play up stereotypes the age group is known for.

The box for the game shows Mr Monopoly taking a selfie, wearing headphones and a participation medal while holding a cup of coffee. The taglines read: “Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway,” and “Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!”

Rather than win by collecting the most money, the game has players collect experiences — including visiting a friend’s couch, going to a vegan bistro and hitting a week-long meditation retreat. Game pieces include a hashtag and crying emoji.

Though some people are amused by the game, others found the mockery infuriating and took to Twitter to express their irritation.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring “Monopoly for Millennials,” where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Some also bashed Baby Boomers for their mockery of millennials.

Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018

In a statement, Hasbro defended its decision to make the game and even said some of its staff are millennials:

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them. With many of us being Millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalizations that young Millennials can face (and we can’t even!). Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

The game is available at Walmart in the US and costs $19.82 — people considered millennials are born between 1982 and 2004.