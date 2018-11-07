Happy Diwali: Pakistan’s Hindu community celebrates the festival of lights

KARACHI: Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, was celebrated across the world on Wednesday.

In Karachi, the celebration started with morning prayers and special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his wishes to the Hindu community celebrating Diwali. The premier used his Twitter account to wish the community a happy Diwali.

The federal information minister also took to Twitter to offer his best wishes for Diwali.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also wished the community via Twitter.


Soldiers of the Pakistani and Indian militaries exchanged sweets and gifts at the border.

Diwali is an important religious festival in the Hindu calendar as it marks the day of Lord Rama’s return home after a 14-year exile. The celebrations are marked with fireworks, festive meals and an exchange of sweets and gifts.

During the celebrations, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated since Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness. Diwali rituals typically last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika.
 
 
 

