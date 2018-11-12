Eating nuts everyday may make you less likely to gain weight

People are less likely to gain weight if they eat a serving of nuts or peanuts everyday, a new study suggests.

A study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2018 in Chicago recently highlighted the benefits of consuming nuts.

The findings revealed that the risk of weight gain or obesity will reduce if nuts are consumed everyday. It also revealed that substituting one serving a day of any type of nuts in place of one serving of red meat, processed meat, fries, desserts or potato chips was associated with reduced weight gain.

“People often see nuts as food items high in fat and calories, so they hesitate to consider them as healthy snacks, but they are in fact associated with less weight gain and wellness,” said Xiaoran Liu, PhD, first author of the study and a research associate in the nutrition department of Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.

A serving of nuts is defined as one ounce of whole nuts. The study took 125,000 participants into consideration and was conducted over a four-year interval.