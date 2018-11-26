Disney’s The Lion King remake is already breaking records

November 26, 2018

Photo: Disney/Twitter

The trailer Disney’s Lion King remake has become the second most-watched trailer of all time and the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever. 

Avengers: Infinity War remains on top spot. The Lion King trailer crossed a record-breaking 224.6 million global views in 24 hours, Disney shared in a tweet. They thanked all those who helped them achieve the milestone.

Released on November 23, the trailer has 39,980,483 views and more than one million shares as of now. It is also trending on number 3 on Youtube.

Related: Disney takes you back to the Pride Lands with The Lion King trailer

The 1994 classic’s remake features renowned voice actors like Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

Directed by Jon Favreau’s, the film will release on July 19,  to mark the 25th anniversary of the original.

 
 
 

