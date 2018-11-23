Disney takes you back to the Pride Lands with its The Lion King trailer

Disney has dropped the trailer of the remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King. The remake is a photorealistic film and the trailer looks absolutely stunning.

The remake features renowned voice actors like Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

The trailer starts with the iconic scene where Rafiki presents a young Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands. The original film’s opening track, Circle of Life, can be heard in the background. Even the camera moves are similar to the original.

Jon Favreau is the director who will carry on the legacy of the beloved classic. He has directed The Jungle Book and Iron Man as well. Hans Zimmer will return to produce the film’s score while Elton John and Tim Rice collaborated with Beyoncé to rework the soundtrack.

The film will premiere on July 19, 2019, the 25th anniversary of the original’s release.

Walt Disney Pictures have reimagined a number of its beloved animated movies in “live-action”. Those in the works include Dumbo (2019), Aladdin (2019), Lady and the Tramp (2019) and Mulan (2020).