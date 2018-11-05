Did Karan Johar just drop a hint about Malaika Arora getting married soon?

While the rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot in 2019 are making rounds, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar added fuel to the fire and dropped a hint about actor’s marriage.

In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 6, Aamir Khan made a solo appearance on the show, and Malaika Arora accompanied him for a fun session.

Karan Johar hinted at Malaika’s wedding and teased her about walking down the aisle soon.

When Malaika entered the show, both Karan and Aamir got up to receive her and soon after, the two held her hands and walked her down. Malaika joked that it’s lovely to have both the gentlemen get up, but it seems as if they will soon break out in a dance with her.

To this, Karan joked, “We are walking down the aisle.. that will also happen in your life soon enough.” Malaika brushed it aside and laughingly asked him to stop.

Karan had also teased her on the sets of India’s Got Talent asking her about who was her special companion on her Milan birthday trip.

A picture of the Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor holding hands at Milan airport went viral recently.