Did Karan Johar just drop a hint about Malaika Arora getting married soon?

November 5, 2018

While the rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot in 2019 are making rounds, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar added fuel to the fire and dropped a hint about actor’s marriage.

In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 6, Aamir Khan made a solo appearance on the show, and Malaika Arora accompanied him for a fun session.

Karan Johar hinted at Malaika’s wedding and teased her about walking down the aisle soon.

Related: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to tie the knot next year: report

When Malaika entered the show, both Karan and Aamir got up to receive her and soon after, the two held her hands and walked her down. Malaika joked that it’s lovely to have both the gentlemen get up, but it seems as if they will soon break out in a dance with her.

To this, Karan joked, “We are walking down the aisle.. that will also happen in your life soon enough.” Malaika brushed it aside and laughingly asked him to stop.

Karan had also teased her on the sets of India’s Got Talent asking her about who was her special companion on her Milan birthday trip.

A picture of the Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor holding hands at Milan airport went viral recently.

 
 
 

See Also

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to tie the knot next year: report

October 27, 2018 11:35 pm

Arjun Kapoor replaces Salman Khan in No Entry sequel

October 23, 2018 7:40 pm

Salman Khan wants to work with Karan Johar again

October 18, 2018 11:55 pm

Will Smith learns how to bhangra in India

October 10, 2018 10:35 am

Karan Johar announces dream cast of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ sequel

September 11, 2018 3:31 pm

Is Ranveer Singh playing a Mughal emperor in Karan Johar’s Takht?

August 9, 2018 7:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.