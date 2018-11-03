Despite stumbling blocks, Fakhre Alam becomes first Pakistani to fly the world solo

Actor, singer and TV show host Fakhre Alam became the first Pakistani to circumnavigate the globe as part of his Mission Parwaaz on Saturday. He concluded his mission in Florida.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the completion of his solo trip around the world.

The actor dedicated his journey to the people of Pakistan. “I wanted to inspire the young generation and especially women of Pakistan to come in the field of aviation,” said Alam in a video. “Mission Parwaaz is dedicated to the people, martyrs, and pilots of Pakistan.”

Part 4 of message for all from the flight deck of #MissionParwaaz pic.twitter.com/zu1yFTC4vB — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) November 3, 2018

The 28-day tour which kicked off in Clearwater, Florida on October 10 and has taken Alam to 32 countries. The total journey was of 50,000km.

His first flight was from Florida to Boston and then to the Canadian Airbase in Goose Bay and then on to Greenland. From Greenland, Alam flew to Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt and then to Bahrain and Dubai.

From Dubai, he flew to Karachi and visited Islamabad and Lahore next. From Lahore, he went on to Dhaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and then Darwin in Australia before heading back to Clearwater in the US.