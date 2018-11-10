Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for their destination wedding in Italy

November 10, 2018

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone left for Italy on Saturday morning for their wedding ceremony.

Twinning in white, the duo were all smiles at the airport. They will be tying the knot at an intimate ceremony at Lake Como with their families and a few close friends in attendance. It is set to take place on November 14 and 15 with a Kannadiga ceremony and a Punjabi-Sindhi ceremony.

They were greeted by fans and the media at the Mumbai airport.

The bride-to-be donned a pristine white turtleneck top with a white pencil skirt paired with nude pointed stilettos.

Related: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirm November wedding

Singh looked dapper and was accompanied by his sister and parents.

But what caught our attention was the luggage — they had trolleys filled with large suitcases. It looks like the duo is fully prepared for their destination wedding.

They are expected to host two wedding receptions for friends in the industry after their return to India.

The pair, who have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, shared the announcement of their marriage on October 21.

 
 
 

