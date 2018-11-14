Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have married as per South Indian traditions in a resort near Lake Como, Italy in the presence of their families and close friends on November 14.

According to reports, Ranveer and Deepika have requested their friends not to click wedding photos and said they will share photos on their social media accounts.

Guests arriving all decked up to attend one of the biggest and the most awaited Bollywood weddings of this year @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/rIlz60Dqj1 — ETimes (@etimes) November 14, 2018

A second ceremony as per Sindhi traditions will be on November 15.

The couple will host a wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21. There will also be a reception for their colleagues in Mumbai on November 28.