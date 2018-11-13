Deepika and Ranveer want guests to donate to charity instead of giving them wedding gifts

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone won’t be accepting wedding gifts. They want their guests to donate to their charity instead.

The couple has asked guests to direct all gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika’s charity The Live Love Laugh Foundation. They are following in the footsteps of royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The soon-to-be bride and groom left for Italy on Friday. The wedding is going to be a strictly family affair at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. Guests have been requested to bring their E-invites along.

The couple will tie the knot on November 14 and 15, keeping their North and South Indian traditions alive by having two weddings.

They will be hosting a wedding reception for friends in the industry after their return to India.

Sabyasachi will be designing Deepika’s wedding dress and it is still unknown what Ranveer will be wearing.