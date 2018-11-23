Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai after Bengaluru reception

November 23, 2018

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai hand-in-hand after throwing a grand reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The couple matched their outfits once again by donning Sabyasachi. Both were dressed in shades of tea pink. While Ranveer donned a sherwani kurta with an embroidered collar, Deepika wore a shalwar kameez with a heavily embroidered dupatta. The couple accessorised their outfits with leather footwear, reportedly also designed by Sabyasachi. Ranveer also sported a pair of sleek framed sunglasses and Deepika completed her ethnic look with a pair of matching earrings.

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 and a party later on December 1. The party will be for their friends in the film industry in Mumbai.

The November 28 reception will clash with the wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are getting married in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan on December 2 and 3, again in two separate ceremonies.

The venue for Deepika and Ranveer’s December reception is the Grand Hyatt and the dress code for the event is black tie. The evening will be a star-studded function.

The couple had a dreamy destination wedding in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and November 15.

 
 
 

