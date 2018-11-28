Deepika and Ranveer are a vision in white at their Mumbai Reception

November 28, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sindh look no less than a royal couple at their Mumbai reception on Wednesday.

The reception is being held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt.

Related: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return home

Deepika is wearing an ivory and gold chikankari ensemble designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The couple got married in Italy on November 14 in the presence of their families and close friends. Two wedding ceremonies were held; a Konkani ceremony was held on November 14, while a Sindhi ceremony on November 15.

 
 
 

See Also

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave guests personalised wedding favours

November 25, 2018 9:02 am

Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai after Bengaluru reception

November 23, 2018 2:20 pm

Deepika, Ranveer release wedding pictures

November 20, 2018 7:38 pm

Pictures: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return home

November 18, 2018 12:44 pm

Ranveer and Deepika finally share wedding pictures

November 15, 2018 8:08 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married

November 14, 2018 8:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.