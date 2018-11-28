Deepika and Ranveer are a vision in white at their Mumbai Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sindh look no less than a royal couple at their Mumbai reception on Wednesday.

The reception is being held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt.

Deepika is wearing an ivory and gold chikankari ensemble designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The couple got married in Italy on November 14 in the presence of their families and close friends. Two wedding ceremonies were held; a Konkani ceremony was held on November 14, while a Sindhi ceremony on November 15.