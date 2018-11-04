Indian court orders police to file a case against Raveena Tandon

A magistrate has ordered the Indian police to file a case against actress Raveena Tandon for disrupting the flow of traffic while visiting Muzaffarpur city of Bihar region, Times of India has reported.

The orders came after a complaint was filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha against the Bollywood star.

He claimed that the traffic flow was affected during the launch ceremony of The Royal Phular Hotel in October.

The advocate has also asked the authorities to file a case against the hotel owners, identified as Pranav Singh and Umesh Singh.

He requested court to include Section 156-3 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the case against the trio.