A civil court acquitted actor Mishi Khan in a fraud case on Tuesday.

The judge, Chaudary Asjad, announced the verdict after both sides concluded their arguments.

No evidence was found against the actor, the verdict said.

A complainant, Dr Afshan, had registered a case against Mishi Khan, alleging that the actor didn’t perform in an ad despite receiving Rs450,000.

However, Mishi Khan had denied the allegation and said that she didn’t receive money from Dr Afshan.