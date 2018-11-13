Coffee can protect your brain but the roast matters

November 13, 2018

Photo: AFP

Your daily grind of coffee can help you keep your brain healthy. But to keep it healthy the darker the roast, the better.

According to a study conducted by the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto, a compound called phenylindanes, which is found in coffee, is believed to be beneficial to brain health and suggests that drinking coffee might reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease. The study tested Starbucks coffee in light roast, dark roast and decaffeinated dark roast.

“Coffee consumption does seem to have some correlation to a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” Dr Donald Weaver, co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute, said. “But we wanted to investigate why that is and which compounds are involved and how they may impact age-related cognitive decline.”

Through the research it has been found that dark roast has the highest quantity of phenylindanes, making it the most effective for the brain.

Phenylindanes are the only compound investigated in the study that keep the two protein fragments common to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s from clumping, according to a press release about the study.

As for this latest study on coffee’s power to protect your brain, the researchers said that they need to do more research before they can truly tap into the therapeutic benefits.

 
 
 

