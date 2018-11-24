Brace yourselves: Momina Mustehsan is back with another cover of Ko Ko Korina

This time she ditched Mir and tried her luck with the Leo Twins.She posted a video of the cover on her Instagram with the caption “After a month of trolling here is another gift for you, with love, M.” The trolls won't spare her this time (not that they did last time).Earlier this month, Sindhi singer Jigar Jalal trolled the duo and the studio in the most hilarious way when he posted a version of the song. He even said at the start of the video, “If Ahad and Momina can sing Coco Corina, why can’t Jigar Jalal?” Yes, he called it Coco Corina, poking fun at Coke Studio.In October, the rendition of the iconic Ko Ko Korina by Mir and Mustehsan marked the final episode of Coke Studio and drew outrage over their massacre of a song beloved by millions of Pakistanis.