Avengers 4 stars got fake scripts to maintain the film’s secrecy

November 1, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Express

Actors of the upcoming Avengers film have revealed that the producers gave them fake scripts in order to maintain the secrecy of the story, Pinkvilla reported.

Its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War, went on to become the first superhero film to earn $2 billion worldwide.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, revealed that there were fake scenes in the first script he read whereas Karen Gillan, who stars as Nebula, said that the script she got just contained her scenes.

Related: Avengers 4 filming officially wraps with a strange photo

“The directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but I still don’t know what this movie’s about,” she said.

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man, has said that he was involved in writing fake scripts for the superhero movie. “I have an admission to make. When we had those long set ups, I was writing fake scripts… As a good company man, they’ve indoctrinated me to the point where I was like the Manchurian Candidate,” he said.

It is rest assured that Marvel Studios is doing everything it can to avoid any story leaks. Reports are coming in that the film will be based five years after the events in Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers 4 will be released on May 3, 2019.

 
 
 

