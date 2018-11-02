Armeena Rana Khan is helping Syrian refugees in Jordan

November 2, 2018

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan recently joined hands with the Human Relief Foundation (HRF) to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. She distributed food packs in a Zaatari Camp.

The camp houses over 100 thousand Syrian refugees. Over 1.7 million refugees have fled from Syria to Jordan. Khan is working with widows and orphans, particularly, and distributing food and hygiene packs.

She is currently in Jordan and helping with the rehabilitation of the orphans.

During a house visit, Ahmed, a refugee from Aleppo, told her: “People had to eat dead cats and leaves.”

The actress shared on Instagram that she is living her mother’s dream, who always wanted to help poor people.

She said she is grateful to people for the love, support and donations and for helping her put a smile on the faces of Syrian children.

 
 
 

See Also

Jihadists pull heavy arms from parts of Syria buffer zone: monitor

October 8, 2018 11:36 pm

Putin wants all foreign forces to quit Syria

October 3, 2018 5:50 pm

Iran fires missiles against ‘terrorist’ camp in Syria

October 1, 2018 11:10 am

Two arrested for trying to supply Islamic State with drones

September 26, 2018 7:12 pm

Trump criticises Iran as ‘corrupt dictatorship’ in UN speech

September 25, 2018 10:59 pm

Iran’s economy in meltdown as sanctions loom

September 20, 2018 10:44 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.