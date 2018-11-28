Arjun Kapoor’s sister receives rape threats over Koffee With Karan episode

November 28, 2018

In the last episode of Koffee With Karan 6, half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor graced Karan Johar’s couch.

Karan chatted with the siblings about many interesting things – from their family coming together after legendary actor Sridevi’s demise to Janhvi’s alleged relationship with Ishaan Khatter to Arjun’s relationship status.

During the latest episode, the host Karan Johar played a fun segment with Janhvi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor. Karan said that the first person to call up a relative and get them to say, “Hey Karan, what’s up,” would win. Janhvi called up Anshula but Arjun told his sister not to say the line if she wants him to come back home. Anshula didn’t say the words and Arjun ended up winning the game. Ever since then, Anshula is being trolled mercilessly and receiving rape threats.

When the episode aired, Janhvi’s fans mercilessly trolled Anshula for not helping the Dhadak star. In fact, during a panel discussion at Facebook’s Mumbai office, Janhvi revealed that Anshula even got rape threats over it.

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his twitter handle to lash out all the trolls.

 

While Anshula hasn’t reacted to the controversy, Janhvi had shared a photo from their childhood wherein she was enjoying a roller coaster ride with Anshula a day after the episode premiered.

Her caption read as, “#tbt to the first but clearly not the last roller coaster we’ll be on together. I love you”.

 
 
 

