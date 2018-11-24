Arjun Kapoor covers his face to hide his look for upcoming movie Panipat

November 24, 2018

Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Twitter

Rumoured Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted leaving a party in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor hid his face to not reveal his look for the film Panipat.

Arjun, who otherwise confidently poses for cameras, tried to avoid the paparazzi and was wearing a face mask. He has reportedly shaved his head for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period war drama for which filming kicks off on December 23 in which he will be seen as a RAW agent, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Photo Courtesy: Bollywood Life

Related: Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai after Bengaluru reception

He was accompanied by family members including Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and director Karan Johar.

The couple often makes public appearances and have been seen holding hands before. When Malaika was asked about her relationship recently, she said that she is enjoying life and isn’t comfortable sharing details about her personal life.

Arjun is scheduled to appear on Koffee with Karan soon with sister Janhvi Kapoor.

 
 
 

