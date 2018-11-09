Anoushey Ashraf hopes for a ‘tolerant and accepting’ Pakistan

The former VJ turned television host and actress Anoushey Ashraf poured her heart out about being a Muslim in a post on Friday.

In an Instagram post, she shared her struggle and the questions she is constantly asked by her fans and followers.

“Yes, my travels of late have taken me far and wide as I try and reflect, recover, learn, heal and grow into a better version of myself. I’m nowhere near where I intend to be, but a solid conversation on the prayer mat with Allah five times a day is one small step in the right direction,” said Anoushey on her post.

She further posted the questions we as Muslims should never ask the other or anyone for that matter.

Are you Muslim? (When they see you in a skirt, or sleeveless) All that food on your posts, is it even halal, or you eat haram? Why? How come? You drink? So you quote Hadiths and sayings but look at the way you behave Are you Shia, Sunni or Wahabi? If you want to dress like this and dance like that at least don’t pretend to be a Muslim.

The host briefly answered every question and concluded the post with a little Friday prayer for her fans and followers.

“JummahMubarak: Here’s a picture of me after saying a prayer for you, for me, for my family, for non-Muslims, for animals, for trees and most importantly, for a more tolerant, accepting and peaceful Pakistan. And my Allah was taking gentler steps towards me than ever before.”