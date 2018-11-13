Another B-town couple to get married soon, Varun Dhawan dating Natasha Dalal

With a long list of Bollywood celebrities get married this year and the following year, it seems like another name will very soon be added to the list.

Varun Dhawan has for the first time confirmed his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. He made the big revelation on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 6 on Sunday.

“I am dating her and we are a couple,” Varun told Karan when asked about his relationship with Natasha. “I plan to marry her,” he added.

In response to this, Karan said when the actor gets married, he will have a very emotional moment since he was the one who introduced him to Bollywood.

Varun also revealed the reason for not talking about the news earlier. “I feel it takes away from your personal life. That’s the only reason I don’t talk about it because whether you are in or not in, people are going to write about it, there will be blind items,” said Varun. “She is a normal girl, she is a normal kid. She wants to live a normal life and it is my job to protect her.”

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their wedding and festivities are already under way. Later, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh told their fans that they were tying the knot on November 14. After that, rumours spread about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married in March 2019.