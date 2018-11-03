Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water for dressing like a lawyer in an ad

Amitabh Bachchan has been issued a legal notice by the Bar Council of Delhi for dressing in a lawyers’ attire in an advertisement.

A similar notice has also been issued to Everest Masala, YouTube, and a media house, Hindustan Times reported.

The notice stated that respondents have failed to take due precautions before using the lawyer’s attire and are liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.

Related: Abhishek throws surprise party for Aishwarya Rai on her 45th birthday

“You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states’ bar councils that lawyers’ attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,” states the notice.

The notice added that the respondents must deliver an undertaking within the time period of 10 days. If they fail to do so, legal action will be taken them.

In the commercial, Bachchan can be seen sitting in a dressing room wearing a lawyer’s suit as two junior artists enter and offer him lunch. After eating the meal, the actor applauds the food and the spices used in its preparation.