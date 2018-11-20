Amitabh Bachchan extends greetings on Eid Miladun Nabi

November 20, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to offer his greetings to all his Muslim fans for Eid Miladun Nabi.

“Tomorrow is…Eid Milad-un-Nabi…my greetings and wishes to all .. peace prosperity and happiness ever,” he tweeted.

 

Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervour on Wednesday, November 21.

Related: Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi on Nov 21

Special programmes will be held to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Public and private buildings will be beautifully illuminated with coloured lights. All city streets and roads, including bazaars and shopping centres, are also being decorated with lights.

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on the occassion.

Eid Milad is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is marked on 12  Rabiul Awwal.

 
 
 

See Also

Thugs of Hindostan roars on opening day, mints a whopping Rs500 million

November 9, 2018 4:31 pm

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi on Nov 21

November 8, 2018 7:14 pm

Katrina is not from this planet, says Aamir Khan

November 8, 2018 7:06 pm

Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water for dressing like a lawyer in an ad

November 3, 2018 10:18 am

Have personally heard stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct: hairstylist

October 12, 2018 9:58 pm

Commander of Thugs says he finds it difficult to work with Aamir Khan

September 27, 2018 9:24 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.