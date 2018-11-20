Amitabh Bachchan extends greetings on Eid Miladun Nabi

The Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to offer his greetings to all his Muslim fans for Eid Miladun Nabi.

“Tomorrow is…Eid Milad-un-Nabi…my greetings and wishes to all .. peace prosperity and happiness ever,” he tweeted.

T 3001 – Tomorrow is .. EID MILAD UN NABI .. my greetings and wishes to all .. peace prosperity and happiness ever .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7OzfoDmZS8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2018

Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervour on Wednesday, November 21.

Related: Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi on Nov 21

Special programmes will be held to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Public and private buildings will be beautifully illuminated with coloured lights. All city streets and roads, including bazaars and shopping centres, are also being decorated with lights.

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on the occassion.

Eid Milad is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is marked on 12 Rabiul Awwal.