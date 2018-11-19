Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom visit Saudi factory that stitches the Kaaba’s kiswah

November 19, 2018

British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are in Saudia to perform umrah and visited the factory where the kiswah, the cloth that covers the Kaaba, is made.

“Me and Faryal Makhdoom had a lovely experience to visit the factory where the cloth of the Kabaah is handmade, gold stitching. We also got to see what the inside of the Kabah looks like and the cloth they use for the inside,” Khan wrote in a post on his social media account.

The couple seems to be enjoying the local culture and hospitality. Since Saudi Arabia has a strict dress code, they both decided to enjoy their stay wearing traditional Saudi abayas and thawbs.

Earlier, the boxer shared pictures with his wife in Masjid al Nabawi, Madinah.

He captioned the picture, “Madinah, Masjid al Nabawi with @faryalmakhdoom.”

The boxer also attended the MISK event in Saudia Arabia and shared a picture with the caption, “MISK event in Saudi Arabia. Had a lot of fun in Riyadh. Thanks for the invite. I shared few thoughts about boxing with the crowd at the MISk assembly. We also spoke about opening Amir Khan boxing academies and pushing boxing in Saudi Arabia. Thanks for having me.”

 
 
 

See Also

Witness identifies MQM-Pakistan’s Amir Khan as facilitator of terrorists

October 9, 2018 2:41 pm

A documentary on boxer Amir Khan is premiering in London

September 29, 2018 3:36 pm

Is Thugs of Hindostan the Bollywood Pirates of the Caribbean?

September 27, 2018 2:52 pm

Amir Khan defeats Samuel Vargus in Birmingham

September 9, 2018 11:03 am

Presidential candidate Fazl-ur-Rehman fails to get MQM, GDA support

August 30, 2018 12:01 am

An ATC has issued arrest warrants for Altaf Hussain and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

August 11, 2018 11:17 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.