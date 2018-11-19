Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom visit Saudi factory that stitches the Kaaba’s kiswah

British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are in Saudia to perform umrah and visited the factory where the kiswah, the cloth that covers the Kaaba, is made.

“Me and Faryal Makhdoom had a lovely experience to visit the factory where the cloth of the Kabaah is handmade, gold stitching. We also got to see what the inside of the Kabah looks like and the cloth they use for the inside,” Khan wrote in a post on his social media account.

The couple seems to be enjoying the local culture and hospitality. Since Saudi Arabia has a strict dress code, they both decided to enjoy their stay wearing traditional Saudi abayas and thawbs.

Earlier, the boxer shared pictures with his wife in Masjid al Nabawi, Madinah.

He captioned the picture, “Madinah, Masjid al Nabawi with @faryalmakhdoom.”

The boxer also attended the MISK event in Saudia Arabia and shared a picture with the caption, “MISK event in Saudi Arabia. Had a lot of fun in Riyadh. Thanks for the invite. I shared few thoughts about boxing with the crowd at the MISk assembly. We also spoke about opening Amir Khan boxing academies and pushing boxing in Saudi Arabia. Thanks for having me.”