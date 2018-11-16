Ali Sethi returns to Harvard to deliver a lecture on poetry and music

Pakistani singer, composer, feature writer and novelist Ali Sethi returned to his alma mater, Harvard University, in Boston, US on Wednesday to deliver a lecture on poetry and music.

Sethi chaired a lecture-cum-demonstration during a session titled ‘From Lahore With Love’.

The lecture discussed the many ways in which Sufi poets and musicians have impacted South Asia’s religious-cultural ethos and how they continue to empower experiential forms of knowledge while confounding the attempts of state, corporate and global forces to appropriate Sufi poetry and music for hegemonic goals.

Sethi attended Harvard University from 2002 to 2006 and graduated with a degree in South Asian studies.