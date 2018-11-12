Akshay Kumar to be investigated in a sacrilege case

November 12, 2018

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been summoned in a probe pertaining to a 2015 sacrilege case.

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal have summoned too, reported Indian media.

The summons have been issued under section 160 of CrPC, relating to the Bargari sacrilege case and the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents.

“The presence of the aforesaid person is necessary for the purpose of the inquiry into the above-mentioned offence,” the summon said, and the person summoned is required to “give such information relating to the said alleged offence as he may possess”.

Video: This feat of Akshay Kumar will leave you amazed

Moreover, reports had surfaced indicating that Kumar was associated with controversial self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

However, the actor cleared the air and termed it all ‘fictitious’.

He wrote an open letter, “I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu, in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other’s paths. I have never met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere.”

Akshay has been asked to appear before the SIT on November 21.

Akshay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 2.0, which stars Rajinikanth.

 
 
 

See Also

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for their destination wedding in Italy

November 10, 2018 9:58 am

Thugs of Hindostan roars on opening day, mints a whopping Rs500 million

November 9, 2018 4:31 pm

Is Imran Abbas going to act in another Bollywood film?

November 8, 2018 12:42 pm

Indian court orders police to file a case against Raveena Tandon

November 4, 2018 7:41 pm

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

November 4, 2018 5:47 pm

Naseeruddin Shah doesn’t want audience to remember 2018 as Salman Khan phase of cinema

October 29, 2018 11:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.