Akshay Kumar to be investigated in a sacrilege case

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been summoned in a probe pertaining to a 2015 sacrilege case.

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal have summoned too, reported Indian media.

The summons have been issued under section 160 of CrPC, relating to the Bargari sacrilege case and the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents.

“The presence of the aforesaid person is necessary for the purpose of the inquiry into the above-mentioned offence,” the summon said, and the person summoned is required to “give such information relating to the said alleged offence as he may possess”.

Moreover, reports had surfaced indicating that Kumar was associated with controversial self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

However, the actor cleared the air and termed it all ‘fictitious’.

He wrote an open letter, “I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu, in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other’s paths. I have never met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere.”

Akshay has been asked to appear before the SIT on November 21.

