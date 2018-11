The Central Board of Film Censors has cleared Indian movie 2.0 for release in Pakistan.

All the members of CBFS unanimously agreed to issue the movie a clearance certificate. The board didn’t find anything objectionable in the movie and allowed distributors to release the film without any cuts.

The Akhsay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer will be released on November 29.

According to the purchasing company Distributors Club, 2.0 will be screened at around 75 cinemas across Pakistan.