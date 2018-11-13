Akshara Haasan wants action against those leaking her private pictures

November 13, 2018

File Photo

Akshara Haasan, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan, has registered an FIR at a Mumbai police station against unidentified man for leaking her ‘private pictures’.

According to reports, her private pictures were released by an unidentified man earlier this month.

“Recently some of my private pictures were leaked on internet,” Akshara tweeted. “I have reached out to Mumbai police and the cyber cell to seek their help in tracking the person responsible for this leak.”

Mumbai police said that they have begun the investigation based on technical information.

 
 
 

