Aamir Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero a big thumbs up

November 1, 2018

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan\ Twitter

The two biggest Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, bonded recently when Aamir watched the trailer for Shah Rukh’s film Zero. The two Khans are ready to treat their fans with films Thugs of Hindostan and Zero this year.

Praising the trailer, Aamir took to Twitter to say it was outstanding.

The trailer of Zero will be released tomorrow on Shah Rukh’s birthday. But, before that, a special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests.

Shah Rukh immediately reciprocated the kind gesture by sharing a picture of himself along with the Dangal actor on Twitter.

Shah Rukh unveiled the posters of Zero, featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, on Thursday. This will be the trio’s second collaboration, as they had starred together in the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Katrina is said to be playing an actress battling alcoholism in Zero, while Anushka is expected to play a scientist. SRK will play the role of a vertically challenged man.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions film Zero will be released this year on December 21.

 
 
 

